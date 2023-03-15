Former Villa Rosa redevelopment project construction starting in Penticton, condo sales launching soon

Photo: Contributed

The 700 block of Westminster Avenue West in Penticton is getting closer to its revitalization and redevelopment, as construction will begin shortly on the planned live-work units, townhomes and commercial space.

The five lots spanning the 700 block went up for purchase at the end of 2020, including a large commercial building, which was operating as the restaurant Villa Rosa and two homes that were rented on a month-to-month basis.

Council approved the rezoning applications from the Edmonton-based developer Cantiro Homes, which tore down the building and is replacing it with two new three-storey builds.

Stewart Fraser, the VP for Commercial, Acquisitions and Entitlements, said while construction costs and interest rates have been "all over the map" in the last six months, the team is full steam ahead.

"We'll be moving on the project here in the spring. So not a lot has changed as far as the design goes from what was in front of council," he said. "It will be primarily a townhouse project and we're still planning the restaurant space on the corner so it's still very true to the original vision."

Cantiro will be launching sales in the spring and is hoping to get into construction this summer on the project.

"Our construction timeline for delivery is somewhere in the realm of 12 months from when we start. For the first phase anyways, completing summer of 2024."

Fraser said the additional housing and new spaces will fit in nicely with the City's vision for the North Gateway revitalization plans.

"We want to jump onto that momentum that's being established in the area," he added. "It's been a very great process right from day one to work with the City of Penticton and administration."

Even with labour challenges and construction hiccups, Fraser said the economic environment looks ready for the project.

"We think there's a lot of demand in the area."

For more information on the project, visit the Westmin795 website here.