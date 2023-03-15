Police in Penticton investigating 'suspicious incident' involving woman walking alone

Photo: Contributed

Police in Penticton have confirmed they are seeking information regarding a suspicious incident involving a woman walking alone this weekend.

On March 11 at around 1 p.m., the woman was on Westhills Drive heading away from Green Mountain Road in Penticton.

A man drove past her slowly, before turning his truck around and heading back to the woman.

The man then insisted the woman get inside, which she refused to do. Another vehicle approached, and the man continued driving north on Westhills Drive.

"Not knowing the man’s intention, the woman was understandably shaken up by the interaction," said Cst. James Grandy in a news release Wednesday morning.

The man is described as:

Caucasian

Approximately 60 years of age

White hair

The vehicle was grey, three-seat bench-style, with a large white canopy.

If you have any information related to this incident, contact the Penticton RCMP, 250-492-4300.