'Inspiring' $15K gift granted to Pathways in Penticton

Photo: Contributed The Pathways team receiving a donation from Janet Parker in Penticton.

Pathways Addictions Resource Centre in Penticton was overjoyed to receive a large donation this week from a longtime supporter.

Janet Parker presented $15,000 to the recovery centre. Pathways is almost entirely reliant on the generosity of donors to keep its doors open since losing provincial funding in 2021.

The centre offers counselling and support in the form of both group and private sessions, much of which is offered for free to those who can't afford it, thanks to donations like Parker's.

Wendy Jones, a Pathways employee who has worked with the team since 1989, said such donations are a huge boost.

"This will enable us to provide counselling and support for people that cannot afford to pay," Jones said.

"And it's so inspiring, it just helps us reach out and let the community know there's help for them."

The centre also provides receipts for people who have extended healthcare that may cover portions of the cost.

They rely on donations to continue their work.

"New donors are always welcome," Jones said.

"Very much so, and we are glad to talk to anybody who's interested in what we do."

