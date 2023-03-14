Penticton's Tempest Theatre first show of 2023 highlights remarkable women

Photo: Contributed

A play by an award-winning contemporary playwright will launch Tempest Theatre's theatrical programming for 2023, diving into the story of the first woman to win the Nobel Prize and the power of female friendship.

The Half Life of Marie Curie will premier in a special sneak peek preview in honour of International Women's month on March 24, starring Kate Twa and Denise Kenney. This performance is also part of the Community portion of the Ignite the Arts Festival.

The production will return for more performances in late April for anyone who misses out or is inspired to see it again.

The show explores science, sexism and two remarkable women brave enough to defy the patriarchy and empower each other.

The story begins at a point where, weakened and demoralized by a scandal inflamed by ruthless reporters, Marie Curie joins Hertha Ayrton, an electromechanical engineer and suffragette, at a seaside retreat on the British coast.

Period costuming is being provided by Anne Ramey, co-founder of Cat’s Paw Productions and costume designer for their sell-out ‘The Rocky Horror Show’ in 2022.

Kenney said the playwright manages to combine humour, history and the “human” in a wonderful story about friendship and perseverance.

"These women are as much mothers as they are scientists as they are political activists. They are full personalities.”

Guests will be able to enjoy local beverages from Hugging Tree Winery, Upper Bench Winery, Slackwater Brewing and Cannery Brewing.

Tickets for the sneak preview performance on March 24 are on sale now online here.

They are $35 (or $25 for Tempest’s Patreon Members). Tickets for the April 20-22 performances will be on sale soon — available at the same link.