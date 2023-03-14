Summerland Ornamental Gardens welcoming in new members to their blossoming club

Photo: Summerland Ornamental Gardens

There's a chance to grow your inner gardener with a membership with the Summerland Ornamental Gardens.

The gardens have been cared for by the Friends of the Summerland Ornamental Gardens Society (FOG) since 1991 when Agriculture Canada — now Agriculture Agri-food Canada (AAFC) — phased out their horticulture program.

Showcasing ornamental horticulture, natural and man-made landscapes as well as heritage preservation in the community, the gardens have remained a special place in the South Okanagan.

Memberships are one of the key ways to support the gardens and help them blossom. Members receive a quarterly newsletter and email notifications of gardening news and events.

FOG will be offering a four-inch potted plant for new and renewed memberships purchased during the month of March.

"We will attach a coupon to your receipt and you can receive your plant at the Annual Spring Plant Sale at the Summerland Ornamental Gardens in May," FOG said.

For more information on the club and to purchase your membership, visit their website here.