Free Indigenous 'Music Feast' coming to Penticton

Photo: Contributed

A contemporary Indigenous music and culture festival will be taking place in Penticton at the Cleland Theatre at the end of March.

2 Rivers Remix (2RMX) hits the Red Road with the ‘Movable Feast’ series to present a collaborative partnership between 2RMX, the En’owkin Center and Ignite the Arts Festival to showcase Indigenous artists.

The lineup includes: Juno award winners Digging Roots, soulful expressions of Kym Gouchie, 2-Spirit Diva Madeline Terbasket, R & B pop it-Girl Nimkish, internationally acclaimed roots rock reggae group The Spiritual Warriors, special international Indigenous guest Yorta Yorta/DjaDja Wurrung(Indigenous Australian) multi-disciplinary artist DRMNGNOW, Secwepemc hip-hop fusion The Melawmen Collective, and Indigenous matriarch, singer and dancer Cynthia Jim.

The audience will also be blessed with a special prayer, welcome, and song from the elders and representatives of the En’owkin Center, as well as dance performances by the Syilx dancers and Aztec dancer Ana Cornejo.

Penticton is the first stop in 2RMX’s 2023 series, which partners with up to 10 small Indigenous communities.

Movable Feast in Penticton on March 29 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Cleland Theatre, 325 Power Street. Tickets will be free with pre-registration and live-streamed to promote as much accessibility as possible for all to witness the Indigenous artistry.

For more information and to pre-register, head to the event website here.