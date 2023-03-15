Summerland looking over bylaw enforcement on non-conforming older buildings as neighbourhood tiffs take up staff time

Photo: File photo

One Summerland councillor wants to see changes made to a local bylaw on how neighbour tiffs are settled over existing non-conforming situations on properties.

Coun. Marty Van Alphen asked that “staff be directed to prepare an amendment to Bylaw Enforcement Procedures Policy to consider not pursuing enforcement for existing non-conforming situations where the nonconforming situation has existed and remained unchanged for over 10 years.”

“My rationale for this is some of these are coming forward. We're seeing lately that it's a neighbour dispute where the building may have been sitting the way it is and being used what was intended for with no changes, you're not putting an addition on, and haven't changed their uses but because of a neighbour dispute, all of a sudden someone is brought to the carpet and has to get a variance,” he said to council on Monday.

Van Alphen brought up as an example someone moving into the Okanagan Valley on a property adjacent to his and he has a non-conforming building.

“All of a sudden I'm the bad person. And I got to come in here before council and get a variance for a building that's been existing for 25 years, 10 years, whatever it may be,” he added.

“Do we need to take up bylaw's time in enforcing these issues where nothing's changed? You know, the use of the building hasn't changed it. It has livestock in it, for instance. still does. So nothing has changed."

Coun. Richard Barkwill said he thinks the proposal is worth reviewing, to investigate whether it would make sense as a chance to free up time for bylaw and staff.

“We'll have to see what outcome of it is because there are probably so many things that we haven't even thought about that could be implications,” he said.

Coun. Janet Peake questioned that if a property owner was coming in to apply for a building permit for an addition or new building structure on the property, does the staff look at the rest of their property in the process?

“Unless we have a bylaw enforcement complaint, we're not going to be pursuing enforcement of bringing those buildings into conformance. We'd still ensure that this new building would be following our zoning bylaws and be in our Farm Home Plate etc. if it's a cultural building,” Summerland CAO Graham Statt said.

“We wouldn't necessarily be trying to be bringing all of the buildings into conformance for side yard setbacks. Now, if there are unauthorized dwellings, that's more of a health and safety issue. So we would probably be trying to resolve those at the same time.”

When asked by Coun. Adrienne Betts about how much staff time is eaten up by these non-conforming older buildings, Stats said it was hard to answer, but they do exist.

“So sometimes there is a bit of a tit-for-tat situation occurring between two neighbours that really don't like each other and they're trying to actually find things within our bylaw to throw at the other individual. Unfortunately, our bylaw enforcement staff is usually caught in between these situations.”

Bylaw does have the discretion not to follow up on frivolous complaints.

Deputy Mayor Erin Trainer asked how it can be proven that a property owner’s building has existed for 10 years or longer.

“What happens if it was built eight years ago, that's just my concern is that I'm trying to weigh the pros and cons for this,” she added.

Statt said since the district investigates often into these complaints, the date of when the building was structured and the zoning bylaw at the time also plays into if they're allowed to exist in a non-conforming situation.

“We are often exploring aerial photography, that's usually what we use at the staff level to determine when a building was constructed on a property and we do have aerial photography going back, I think 25 years for our community,” he added.

Barkwill noted the distinction is that some buildings are grandfathered in, and they wouldn't require a variance because they were built before the rules and the setback rules were changed.

Van Aplhen said that in his many years on council, he has seen these issues continue to come forward into the planning department and bylaw enforcement.

“It just wastes a whole bunch of our time,” he said.

“If we can review this and maybe come up with some type of policy that will hopefully discourage some of this type of action.”

Council voted unanimously to direct staff to prepare an amendment, which means the report will come back at a future date for council to consider.