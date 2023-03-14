Summerland council backs off pricey water meter requirement

Photo: Contributed Christie Johnson, presenting to Summerland council Monday, March 13.

A deadline has been extended for 240 Summerland properties that had been staring down the barrel of a pricey choice between giving up a secondary water service, or forking out $3.5K.

In mid-February, a letter from the municipality went out to the domestic properties, explaining that the District of Summerland would be moving forward with a long-planned process to either remove or meter all secondary services for water on these particular properties.

The process to bring these properties onto metered water had begun in 2019 but was put on hold due to the pandemic. It was part of a larger push to ensure all properties in Summerland had metered water access.

In early 2023, the residents received a letter offering options to disconnect the secondary service at no cost to them, or have the district install meters at the owner's cost of $3.5K, either combining the primary and secondary meters or just installing an extra one for the secondary source.

The letter, dated Feb. 14, informed owners that they had until March 31 to decide which option they were choosing.

Summerland CAO Graham Statt said in an interview with Castanet that the initiative is to make sure everyone using water in the district is monitoring their usage, in an overall effort to ensure water responsibility and parity between residents.

The 240 properties in question are all relatively small parcels.

"The meters in the past that were provided for free were to do with agricultural uses and properties, they are not to do with domestic," explained Statt.

"These are secondary services on domestic water for domestic purposes. So these aren't bonafide farms, except for a few very small cases. I think there's maybe three or four actual properties that have that farm status. These are residents that are using these services to meet their domestic needs, which might include growing the odd fruit tree or vegetable crop in some cases, or watering lawns, that sort of thing, but they're not agricultural users."

At Monday's council meeting, Summerland resident Christie Johnson said she and others impacted felt they had not been adequately consulted about the issue.

"We don't oppose paying for metered water, we strongly oppose paying for the infrastructure,” Johnson said.

"It sets a bad precedent for property owners to bear the cost of infrastructure that generates revenues for the district, and particularly bad when it's time to upgrade services that have existed for decades and they're still performing satisfactorily."

She also brought up the possibility of using grants to help out homeowners who want to explore keeping their secondary water line active.

CAO Statt had said previously the option of grant funding has been explored.

"We're not seeing any grants out there there would put a million dollars towards what ultimately are private meters," Statt said, explaining the overall idea is to make sure every property owner in Summerland is paying their way.

"Because none of that water is metered, what's happening today is everyone else in Summerland is effectively subsidizing this unique opportunity for these 240 [properties]. So I think part of the policy rationale for doing this is to bring that level playing field, that equity, that equality."

Council, at Monday's meeting, decided to direct staff to put a pause on the matter until an open house could be held with affected citizens.

While the open house may not happen by the March 31 deadline, water flow will be turned on as usual on April 11 until the matter is resolved.

"I feel that the water should be turned on for these people, even if the meeting is not possible before April 11. I think we should have that consultation. It’s not just transparency, it's accountability. And I think that that's really important for our community," said Coun. Janet Peake Monday.

More information on the domestic secondary service metering changes can be found online here.