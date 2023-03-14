Penticton and Area Cycling Association sees shakeup in leaderships

Photo: bikepenticton.com

The Penticton & Area Cycling Association has had a shakeup in leadership.

Travis Krochinsky, who has held the position of trail director for 10 years, is stepping down, having spent more than 500 hours volunteering over the years. PACA says he was instrumental in bringing the Three Blind Mice trail system "up to modern standards" through funding, planning and implementation.

Dan Colbeck, who shared that role with Krochinksy, is also stepping down from the board. Colbeck was behind the Poplar Grove Pump Track, one of Penticton’s most popular cycling facilities.

Finally, Max Picton is stepping down as vice president. Picton kept the club organized and helped implement useful technology to keep moving forward.

"Although these are big shoes to fill, the board of directors is excited with those who have come forward to fill them," reads a press release from PACA.

"Longtime local Skyler Punnett has accepted the position of vice president, and promises to bring new vision and enthusiasm to the club. Laura Harp, a former president, has returned to the board to further advocacy and trail access in the South Okanagan. The trail director position is currently vacant, but a candidate has been identified and looks promising."

The board says it would like to thank the outgoing directors for their years of service and dedication to the club.

PACA is a non-profit organization committed to the advancement and education of cycling, boasting almost 700 members and maintaining close to 300 kilometres of trails in partnership with BC Parks, Recreation Sites & Trails BC, the City of Penticton and the Regional District of the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

