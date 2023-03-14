Downtown Penticton rink closed until next winter

Photo: Casey Richardson

Penticton’s downtown outdoor rink is now closed.

Activate Penticton, the volunteer group that operates the ice sheet, says warming spring temperatures means Monday was the last day it was open.

“On behalf of Activate Penticton, I want to thank the hard work and passion of our volunteers, and donors,” said group president Drew Barnes.

“A volunteer initiative of this scale is not without its challenges, but seeing the community come together so that thousands can enjoy our downtown core during the winter months is worth the collective effort.”

While the rink will close for the season, Activate Penticton says it will remain focused on improving the rink for next winter and to ensure the long-term sustainability of the initiative.

The rink opened for the first time in February 2022. Since then, the need for upgrades, such as lighting, has been revealed.

The rink was made possible by local donors like Graham and Sue Fraser ($300k), George and Sylvia Melville ($100k), Inland Group ($100k), Valley First ($50k), Grizzly Excavating ($25k), Peters Bros ($25k), OHA ($25k), Agur Family ($20k), Garnett Family ($15k) and McElhanney ($15k).

The rink costs approximately $15,000 a year to operate and maintain, so Activate Penticton is looking for annual corporate sponsors and private donations to keep it open.

“We are also fundraising for our new Zamboni, perimeter netting for hockey and festive string lighting,” said the nonprofit in a news release.

Donations can be made here.

A “name the rink” contest will also be held in the coming months.