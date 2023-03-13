Penticton Indian Band warns community of attempted abduction on reserve

Photo: Colin Dacre file photo

The Penticton Indian Band is seeking the public's help in identifying a man or vehicle involved in an alleged attempted abduction Saturday.

The band and its policing arm say the incident occurred early Saturday afternoon on 'Westhills Road to Upper Westhills."

The report indicated a man in a truck followed, then tried to verbally command a female into his truck. He apparently tried several times but fled the scene when another vehicle approached him.

The woman involved was unable to get a license plate number or a full description of the vehicle.

"The suspect was driving a full size, single cab older model white truck with a white canopy," a news release stated.

"He is described to be a white male in his late 50's or 60's with a heavy build and white hair."

The make of the truck is unknown.

Anyone with information concerning the vehicle in question or the individual, you are asked to get a license plate number of the vehicle if possible and contact Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

Do not approach him.