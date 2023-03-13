210317
Penticton  

$10K worth of tools stolen from Oliver business

$10K worth of tools stolen

Police in Oliver are investigating a break-and-enter at a local business.

RCMP say they were called shortly before 7 a.m. on March 10 and were informed that someone broke into Nor-Val Equipment Rental on Maple Ave. and stole a number of rental tools.

Some were marked with rental numbers and "Nor-Val" however most were brand new Milwaukee tools that were yet to be marked. About $10,000 worth of tools were stolen.

Thieves gained entry to the business’s yard by breaking fence lock by force and then entered through a secured door.

The building was monitored by surveillance equipment, but that gear was also stolen. Forensic teams are assisting in the investigation, said the Oliver RCMP.

