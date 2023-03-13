Canadian Armed Forces SkyHawks to drop in on Penticton Peach Fest

Photo: Mike Biden

The Canadian Armed Forces parachute team, the SkyHawks, will perform at Penticton’s Peach Festival this summer.

The Skyhawks will jump into Okanagan Lake Park on Peach Fest’s opening day, Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. The show is being sponsored by Peters Bros Paving.

The SkyHawks also dropped into Peach Fest in 2018 and 2022.

The team has been performing for over 50 years, wowing crowds with skydiving and parachute stunts and their signature Canadian flag parachutes.

The SkyHawks are made up of active or reserve military members from across Canada.

Depending on the demonstration they are performing, the team jumps from between 6,000 and 12,000 feet in the air.