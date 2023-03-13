City of Penticton urges residents to sign up for emergency notifications

Photo: RDOS

The City of Penticton is reminding residents to sign up for emergency notifications as we had into flood and wildfire season.

“By staying informed when an emergency hits, you are using one of the most effective ways to protect you and your household,” says Brittany Seibert, emergency program coordinator for the City of Penticton.

Emergency notifications provide the most up-to-date information on event status, evacuation orders/alerts, emergency support services and potential travel restrictions. Update notifications also offer links to other resources and recommended actions to take.

“It could be a slow or flash flood, or a forest fire that suddenly erupts. It might be an extreme cold combined with a power outage, or a developing extreme heat event. Whatever it is, we want to be able to communicate out to our residents quickly and that’s why we’re encouraging everyone within the south Okanagan-Similkameen to sign up for emergency notifications.”

The City of Penticton will be testing its text message notification system on March 29.

The City of Penticton and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen both issue advisories and updates by text, email, news releases and on social media channels. Residents are encouraged to know which platform is the best source of information for them.