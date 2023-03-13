Ignite the Arts ready to light up Penticton with creativity

Photo: Ignite the Arts Festival

Penticton’s ultimate art festival is back for another exciting, fun-filled year.

The second annual Ignite the Arts Festival, running from Mar. 24 to Apr. 2, is offering a week jam-packed with creative performances, workshops and activities for all ages.

“The Ignite the Arts planning crew always like to throw in a few surprises,” said Chelsea Terry, Penticton Art Gallery and Ignite the Arts Festival’s communications coordinator.

“We’ve got over 50 musical acts, as well as theatre, dance, and other performances taking place across a range of venues throughout downtown Penticton.”

The Ignite Community Week, which runs prior to the weekend festival, will include “art exhibitions, workshops, 'A Parade for No Reason,' the Art Walk featuring over 30 different locations, and other activities designed to engage and inspire the community,” added Terry.

Now into its second year, Terry said she believes the festival is important as it gives the opportunity “to celebrate and showcase the incredible talent … in Penticton and throughout B.C. and Canada.”

“It’s also a chance to bring the community together, to engage with the arts, and to foster a sense of connection and belonging,” she said.

Included in this year’s lineup of artists is a number of local talent, as well as a guest from the United States, with Terry saying the Festival is always looking “for artists who are passionate about their craft and who have a unique voice that they’re eager to share with the world.”

The goal, she added, is to always have a diverse and inclusive lineup, with artists coming from a wide range of backgrounds and genres.

The Mini Mural Project, a collaboration between the Penticton Art Gallery and Cannery Brewing, will be on display at Cannery Brewing from Mar. 24 to Oct. 18, and feature 10 artists who Terry says “have worked tirelessly to bring their unique visions to life.”

There will also be a Kid’s Mini Mini Mural Art Forgeries event on Mar. 25, held during the Penticton Art Walk that is held by the Penticton & District Community Arts Council.

“Cannery Brewing is thrilled to be a partner with the Ignite the Arts Festival,” said Kim Lawton, Cannery Brewing’s marketing coordinator. “We will be kicking off the Ignite the Arts Festival with the launch event: the unveiling of the 2023 Square Mini Murals … at 6 p.m. at Cannery Brewing on Mar. 24.”

The artists receive a $500 honorarium. Their artwork will later be auctioned off in October, with artists receiving 50 per cent of proceeds, and all remaining proceeds supporting the Penticton Art Gallery’s community outreach program.

Lawton added that families are encouraged to visit Cannery Brewing on Saturday, Mar. 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as “kids will have the opportunity to create their own [versions] of their favourite murals on display.”

Participation is by donation, with proceeds going to the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre.

“At Cannery Brewing, we are all about community and great craft beer, too! We love to be a part of the community and partner with other great businesses and organizations in the community,” explained Lawton. “We are thrilled to support [the Penticton Art Gallery’s] amazing team and incredible work they do in our community.”

Much like Terry, Lawton believes the festival to be important as it “brings the arts community together with other businesses, locals and tourists.”

Lawton encourages the community to drop by the Cannery Brewing taproom between Mar. 13 and 24 and “make a donation to the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre and get an entry for a chance to win two weekend passes for the Ignite the Arts Festival, valued at over $200.”

From Mar. 26 to 28, the community can also visit the En’owkin Centre which will be hosting a showcase of Indigenous artists as a part of “The Confluence - Connecting to Community (C2C)."

For more information about the variety of programs, including venue locations, to view this year’s lineup, and to purchase tickets, visit ignitethearts.ca

