Summerland rescue looking to bring more adoptees in for adult cats

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is hoping to pique the interest of families who are willing to open their homes to some incredible adult cats.

Showcasing three-year-old cat Maisy, Animal Care Team Member Jess Byer said she is just one of a handful of wonderful adults that are looking for their forever families.

"She loves to play and absolutely is the biggest lap baby you'll ever find," Byer added.

"Adult cats have so much love and play left to give and just need a family to share that with."

If you're interested in meeting Maisy or hearing more about many of the adults Critteraid has available, reach out to Critteraid at [email protected]