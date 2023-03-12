Summerland council to consider adding pilot project allowing alcohol consumption on local beaches

Photo: Pexels

Summerland council may copy the City of Penticton and start allowing alcohol consumption on local beaches.

On Monday, the Summerland Chamber of Commerce and Visit Summerland Tourism Advisory Committee will be presenting as a delegation to promote the adoption of a pilot project.

The report is intended as a proposal and framework for a 2023 summer pilot project, "to further enhance the enjoyment of our public beaches and support the local wine and cider producers of Summerland."

Consultations and input for the project were provided by Blake Laven, the City of Penticton's Director of Development Services, Summerland RCMP Sgt. Dave Preston, the Summerland Tourism Advisory Committee and the Bottleneck Drive Association.

The groups are hoping to see council allow the responsible consumption of liquor for a 2023 project period of 12 weeks in Summer 2023, throughout the months of June, July, and August, between the hours of 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at three Summerland beaches: Rotary Beach, Peach Orchard Park and Powell Beach.

The project would be evaluated monthly and could be ceased at any time should issues arise.

Penticton council passed an initiative allowing open alcohol in select areas along Okanagan and Skaha lakefronts first in the summer of 2020. It was initially intended to support local restaurants and breweries throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and allow for safe family gatherings outdoors.

The program has since been a success, with few negative incidences, according to City of Penticton staff. It was approved again in 2021 and 2022.

Rather than renewing the bylaw every year, city staff recommended to council in February that the program be made permanent, and the areas that allow responsible open alcohol use be extended, which was unanimously approved.

"The responsible consumption program provided Penticton with national media attention and supported our restaurant and brewery industry in a unique way during the challenges of the pandemic. The results of the summer showed few instances of abuse and good decision-making from those who participated," Laven wrote in his report to the Penticton council.

The proposal for the District included a letter from the Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive Association and its 15 business members.

"We support the proposed Responsible Liquor Consumption in Designated Public Places for Summerland. We believe there are strong track records of these policies working, including Coquitlam, North Vancouver, and of course, our neighbours in Penticton. For those same reasons, we believe offering the same access and enjoyment on our beautiful beaches, gives people an extra reason to stay in Summerland to enjoy our products, rather than opting to sit on a beach in Penticton instead," their letter reads.

According to the district staff's report to council, no major concerns have been raised by the RCMP or Bylaw with initiating a trial of this program.

"They would continue to monitor the beaches to ensure responsible behaviour and follow up on any complaints that were issued."

"As the responsible consumption of liquor is being considered and implemented in other neighbouring communities, it is recommended that Council consider supporting a pilot project in Summerland for the upcoming summer months."

Council will hear the delegation and discuss the proposal on Monday.