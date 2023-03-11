First wildlife film festival in Okanagan raises money for Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Summerland

Photo: Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society (IWRS)

An Okanagan-based wildlife rehabilitation centre is hosting its third annual spring fundraiser on Good Friday by starting the area's first-ever wildlife film festival.

Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society (IWRS) will be hosting an in-person wildlife-themed film festival on April 7 at the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country.

In a press release from President Eva Hartmann, she calls it the “Wild About Spring Film Festival”, where they will show two wildlife short films and a full-length feature film called “Part of the Pack” by Mike McKinlay and Isabelle Groc.

There will also be a silent auction. All funds raised through the festival will benefit Interior Wildlife’s animal care facility in Summerland.

“We’re excited to be providing a community event that gets like-minded people together to enjoy a locally crafted beverage and watch award-winning wildlife documentaries. Our film lineup includes a documentary about mule-deer research, human-wolf coexistence and wildlife rehabilitation centre in Calgary caring for urban wild casualties," Hartmann said.

Proceeds from the event help Interior Wildlife to cover the costs of running their animal care centre, including the society’s newest project

“We’re building an aquatic outdoor enclosure for wild semi-aquatic mammals such as beaver, otter, and muskrat," Hartmann added.

Tickets are 25$ and are on sale online here.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the silent auction and concessions, and films start at 6:30 p.m.

The grand prize for the auction is a 2-person flight ticket donated by WestJet.

For movie trailers, to donate an auction item or to read more about the Summerland rehabilitation centre, Head to IWRS' website here email: [email protected]