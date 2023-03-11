RDOS EOC urges residents and property owners to begin preparation for spring freshet

Photo: File photo

As winter conditions start letting up, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre is reminding residents and property owners to begin preparing for spring freshet.

"Now is the time to take appropriate measures to protect your property and buildings from potential rising waters and drainage issues. Taking proactive measures and assessing property and buildings before freshet can help prevent or minimize potential damage," they shared in a press release.

Those who live in vulnerable areas, on or near floodplains within the RDOS, or if you have previously experienced spring flooding, should take steps to get ready.

The RDOS EOC has current information about freshet conditions throughout the region. If required, the Regional District will activate sandbag centres in high-risk areas.

Sand and sandbag locations will be posted at emergency.rdos.bc.ca

"Emergency preparedness also includes establishing plans to ensure your family and pet’s needs are considered before an unexpected event occurs. Pre-planning will help your family cope with the stress of dealing with an Evacuation Alert of Order."

In British Columbia, property owners are responsible for taking the necessary steps on their property to protect their homes and property from flooding, while government emergency programs focus on broader flood response measures.

"At this time, there is no risk of flooding or spring melt in the immediate forecast. Conditions can change quickly and this information is provided as a reminder to begin preparing for spring freshet."

The B.C. Ministry of Forests published a Snow Survey and Water Supply Bulletin for March 1, 2023, which indicates the Similkameen Valley is 82 per cent of normal snowfall, while the Okanagan Valley is 124 per cent of normal.

For further information, visit the RDOS EOC website here or contact Sean Vaisler, RDOS Manager of Emergency Services.