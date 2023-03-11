Okanagan Falls lower zone water quality advisory remains in effect, RDOS starting flushing program

Photo: Contributed

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen announced extending the Water Quality Advisory for the lower zone of the Okanagan Falls water system on Thursday.

The area is on advisory until further notice due to the manganese that is present.

The RDOS said in the news release that they recognize that residents in the lower zone are continuing to encounter poor water quality and they are working on making changes to the water system with the anticipation of long-term improvements to the water quality.

"Residents are advised to use an alternate safe source of drinking water (i.e. bottle water) for preparing baby formula for infants and young children during this time. Boiling water will not remove the manganese and may increase the concentration, therefore, it is not recommended."

The RDOS added that residents may observe increased discolouration or sediment in the water during this time.

If you experience dirty water, simply run your cold water taps only and/or garden hose until the water runs clear.

In addition, residents should check the water quality before laundering of clothing during this time to minimize potential staining or discolouration.

The maintenance work on Well #5 has been completed, which included the replacement of the pump and motor and the cleaning and disinfection of the Well. Well #5 is now back in operation and Well #2 has been removed from service.

"This change to the system has resulted in some minor changes in the direction of water flow, resulting in sediments being stirred up in the distribution pipes causing further adverse effects to the water quality. The RDOS is working towards supplying the lower zone solely by Well #5, which does not have issues that Well #2 has with elevated iron and manganese."

The RDOS said that the preliminary findings, while not guaranteed, indicate that Well #5 can likely meet the demand for the majority of the year for the area, but further flow testing of Well #5 is being conducted over the next couple of weeks.

In order to accommodate the flow testing of Well #5 and to improve the overall water quality of the distribution system, the RDOS said they will be completing an annual water main flushing program similar to what was done in previous years by the Okanagan Falls Irrigation District.

This flushing program is tentatively scheduled for the last week of March.

The RDOS will be providing further notification closer to the start date of the flushing program.

For further information, contact the Utilities Department at (250) 490-4106 or (250) 490-4135.