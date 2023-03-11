South Okanagan Ski Academy run by past Olympians showing 'incredible results' in first season

A local Olympian is celebrating the launch and success of the South Okanagan freestyle ski academy that she started this season after the young athletes soared to new levels.

KR Academy is owned and operated by Olympian and BC Games alumna Kristi Richards, who said in a press release she was inspired to launch the program to give back to the next generation of freestyle skiers.

The goal was to create a program that she believes would have accelerated her athletic career during her time.

Her team of coaches includes her brother, Mike Richards, who has over 25 years of coaching experience building Freestyle Clubs and athletes, Ross Rebagliati, Olympic Gold medallist in Alpine Snowboarding, and Cole Patton, Air 4 and Doubles Certified Freestyle Coach. Alongside them is Alexandria Koturbash, Cam Kapusty and Scott Roberts to give strength to the coaching team.

Kristi has been building the program at her home mountain of Apex Resort.

"The first season with the KR Academy is showing incredible results with the athletes in their skill development, passion for the sport, and tangible results," she said.

"KR Academy athletes have had a strong showing at the two Freestyle BC Timber Tour and SuperYouth events so far this season, as well as our Performance athletes earning spots at higher level events such as NorAms and National Championships. It has been amazing to watch these athletes soar to new levels."

The academy is welcoming first-time participants to their spring camps, held over March 28, 29, 30 at both Apex Resort and SilverStar for all-mountain, freeride, slopestyle and moguls training for ages 6+ / 9+. More information can be found online here.

This will also have year-round training starting again this spring, with the first camp scheduled for Whistler in May. Inquire for more info: [email protected]