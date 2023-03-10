Keremeos family loses everything to house fire, heavy smoke damage

Photo: Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department

A family of five, including three young girls under 10, lost everything in a house fire in Keremeos on Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department, 15 firefighters were on scene at 9:30 a.m., near the intersection of Highway 3 and 3A in Keremeos.

Members battled the fire for four hours and contained it to the laundry and bathroom. They believe the fire started in the dryer, however, the cause is still officially under investigation.

There is reported to be heavy smoke damage throughout the building.

Everything within the home was deemed lost due to heavy smoke damage.

The second building on the same property also has smoke damage, and the power, gas, and water were also disconnected.

The department said the occupants will not be allowed home until everything is restored.

"Special thanks to RCMP, BCEHS, ESS and Fortis BC for their quick response and the employers [for] allowing our volunteers to attend the fire," KVFD said.