MLA shares announcement for South Okanagan and Similkameen businesses to benefit from extended patio permits

Photo: Destination Osoyoos

Businesses in the South Okanagan and Similkameen could benefit from a government announcement made on Friday that will extend temporary outdoor seating permit authorizations in time for patio season.

Started in May 2020, the Temporary Expanded Service Area authorizations, known as TESAs, were implemented as a measure to help the food-and-beverage sector through difficult financial times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In June 2021, the Province extended existing TESA authorizations to provide time for local authorities to update their patio policies and for licensees to apply to make those areas permanent. This was extended again to March 31, 2023.

Liquor-licensed businesses, including restaurants, bars, breweries, and wineries, benefit through the TESA by creating new or expanded outdoor seating spaces before making them permanent.

The BC Government approved extending the TESA authorizations one final time until Dec. 31, 2024, giving local authorities time to update patio policies and for businesses to make outdoor seating areas permanent, allowing them to serve more people without disruption during the patio season.

"For the last year, I've been talking to growers, producers, retailers, and others in the South Okanagan and the Similkameen about the challenges that they're facing in this enormously important value-added agricultural sector for BC. The opportunities and potential in the industry are enormous,” Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen said in a press release.

“We've been working on options to modernize the regulatory regime, streamline permitting, find opportunities to support climate change resilience after the cold winters, and more. This announcement around TESA extensions is just one more step in the right direction!"

Businesses that want to make their current TESA permanent must apply through the Liquor and Cannabis Licensing Portal. Permanent approval of expanded service areas must meet all local bylaws and requirements.