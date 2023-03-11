'We have too much snow': Baldy Mountain Resort extends season for another weekend thanks to heavy snowfall

Photo: Baldy Mountain Resort Facebook

Baldy Mountains resort has a 'problem' most ski hills would also be celebrating — never-ending snowfall.

Troy Lucas, operations manager with the resort, said that right now "we have too much snow," and they will need to keep the resort open longer for the powder hounds.

"We are extending our season for one extra weekend so everyone can enjoy the unreal season and snow conditions we have been experiencing. We have one of the largest bases Baldy has ever seen," he added.

Badly's hosts a 220 cm base and it continues to grow.

"We have had over 400 cm of snow this season with plenty more in the forecast."

Baldy's bonus weekend is going to end with a bang, the Slushcup on April 9th. The entry fee will be $15 per rider and starts at 1 p.m.

The resort will also be offering $10 off our regular day rate lift tickets for April 7,8 and 9.

Both the Eagle Chair and Magic Carpet lifts are in operation with Sugarlump closed for the season.

Rentals will be available but the Snow School will not be in operation.

"This final weekend we will also be offering our frozen early bird rate from last season. Buy for this weekend and ski the last weekend on next year's season pass and get a free entry into the Slushcup," Lucas said.

Food services will continue running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.