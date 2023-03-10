New chefs taking the lead at Poplar Grove in Penticton

Photo: Contributed Stacy Johnston and Minette Lotz

One of the Naramata Bench's prestigious wineries is welcoming a new pair of chefs to helm their food menu.

The Restaurant at Poplar Grove is excited to welcome Stacy Johnston as executive chef and Minette Lotz as chef de cuisine.

The two met working in a kitchen and share a love of deep-rooted, locally farmed or foraged ingredients that are true to the local growing season.

Both join the Poplar Grove team from the Naramata Inn, which recently underwent a shakeup.

They each have extensive resumes before their time in Naramata, cooking across Canada and earning such accolades as being named two of Canada's "next star chefs" by the Globe and Mail and being resident chefs at the National Art Center in Ottawa.

Their menu will be offered at Poplar Grove starting March 15.