'It's hard to put into words': Okanagan couple who met their first surrogate randomly at a bowling alley hoping for second miracle to complete family

Photo: Contributed The Wyse family, hoping to expand through the generosity of a surrogate.

A Summerland couple is hoping for a second miracle, seeking a selfless stranger to be their surrogate and expand their family.

Jeff and Jamison Wyse currently share an 18-month-old daughter Ellie, who was conceived via a surrogate they met at a bowling alley and a separate egg donor.

Now, they have put the word out on social media that they need help to complete the dream.

It has been a long road for the couple, who as a same-sex pair needed some help starting the family they had both always longed for.

"I was very upset and disappointed with the idea of being gay as I was figuring it out in my teens," Jeff said.

"I wanted a family and I didn't think that would ever come true. So it was a very, very rough time."

The two found each other, fell in love, and shared a vision of having two kids. Both grew up with a sibling, and they wanted any children they had to have the same experience.

They decided on going the surrogate route, so that their child or children would have at least one of their DNA. A close friend initially offered to carry the pregnancy, but was ruled out as a viable option by their doctor.

"What ended up happening is just crazy," Jeff said. The couple had been living in Armstrong at the time, a few years ago, and they went bowling in Vernon.

"I was bowling and someone on the other team overheard me talking about surrogacy and that sort of thing. She came and introduced herself and said 'Hey, I've always wanted to be a surrogate for someone or a family who are unable to have a baby.'''

Jeff kept her contact information, and when it became clear their friend was not a viable surrogate option, he saw her again at bowling and asked: "How serious were you?"

It turned out, very serious. The woman agreed to carry Jeff and Jamison's baby, and work began on creating embryos. Luck was on their side again as another friend donated eggs.

What resulted is their baby Ellis, genetically Jeff's child, and six remaining frozen embryos with Jamison's DNA.

The couple's dream is to complete the family using those embryos, so the children will be half-siblings by blood. They just need lightning to strike twice and for a woman to volunteer — as their first surrogate is no longer able.

"We understand it is the most selfless act we could ever ask for," Jeff said.

In Canada, it is illegal to pay a surrogate mother to carry a child; however, it is legal to reimburse a surrogate mother for expenses incurred as a result of the surrogacy, like healthcare, medication and diet, all of which Jeff and Jamison provided for their first surrogate.

The pair worked with the Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine in Burnaby during their first surrogacy.

Jeff said talking about it in public worked once, so he posted their request to a Summerland Facebook group in February, hoping for another miracle.

The pair are still looking. They were both quiet for several moments when asked what the gift of surrogacy would mean.

"It's really hard to put into words," Jamison said, a sentiment Jeff immediately echoed.

"To have Ellie grow up with a sibling and the love and support we grew up with .... that would make our lives worthwhile."

Jeff and Jamison can be reached at [email protected] for anyone interested in helping with their family's journey.