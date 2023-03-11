Community foundation looking to take the pulse of the South Okanagan through open survey

Photo: Contributed

The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen is once again be participating in the national Vital Signs program, aimed at measuring "the well-being of communities" in the region.



According to a press release issued this week, Vital Signs 2023 will use data and information from local areas including health, education, arts & culture, the environment, the economy and more.

Local residents' observations are part of the success of the program, hence why the foundation is asking for community participation.

The deadline for survey responses is April 14.

"Please share the survey with your family, friends, neighbours and coworkers. Help us get the word out by talking about the survey in your community organization's newsletter or website," reads the press release.

Survey participants will be entered in a draw for one of five $100 gift cards. The draw will take place in April and winners will be notified by email.

To learn more, click here.