Apex Mountain Resort one step closer to $100K prize and distinction of "Canada's most invested ski community"

Photo: James Shalman

Apex Mountain Resort is in the running to win a grand prize of $100K towards facility upgrades, and they have made it to the next round.

The Mackenzie TopPeak annual competition is run by Mackenzie Investments, allowing ski communities around the country to nominate their hill and explain what they would use the cash for.

After voting daily for weeks, Apex residents and fans of the mountain managed to get Apex into the top 10 around Canada, finishing in fifth place this week, meaning they have already earned $2,500 for the hill.

Now, all ten of the qualifying hills enter another round of voting, with increasing cash prizes.

The next stage of voting starts Saturday at 3 p.m. Pacific Time, but unlike the first round, voters will not be able to track how their mountain is doing. The top three peaks will be announced on March 25 on CBC.

Voting will be available online here on Saturday.

All prize money won by Apex will be put towards upgrades to their world-class mogul and freestyle facilities like lighting, tows to make training more efficient, and a dry-land air bag for teaching athletes the proper angle to land on during the summer months.