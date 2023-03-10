Former Ooknakane Friendship Centre executive director files lawsuit, alleging being pushed out of job

Photo: Casey Richardson Matthew Baran, former executive director of the Ooknakane Friendship Centre, seen in a Castanet News video from his time at the organization.

Penticton's Ooknakane Friendship Centre is being sued by its former executive director for what he claims is unpaid compensation still owed to him and an "inappropriate investigation" into his financial and ethical management.

Matthew Baran held the office of executive director with the registered non-profit organization from November 2020 until August 2022, according to a notice of claim filed by Baran on March 7 in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton.

The Ooknakane Friendship Centre (OFC), by its own definition, "works to promote, develop and deliver accessible programs and services that support Indigenous peoples living in urban areas and away from home to achieve their vision of health, wellness and prosperity."

Baran claims he is owed a one per cent bonus of $50,000 relating to a $5M grant he secured for OFC, as well as unspecified damages based around his feeling that he was driven out of the job and his reputation damaged.

Baran claims that in 2021, the board of directors for OFC began investigating him, poking around for evidence of misconduct, of which he claims there is none, and making false allegations.

One of the allegations was of sexual harassment, which Baran denies, and he claims the investigation was never properly concluded, allowing rumours to fester.

"[Baran] was subjected to numerous false rumours about his purported unethical or financially irresponsibility, without any merit whatsoever, significantly damaging [Baran's] community and non-profit service reputation, which had been built up over a period of the last twenty-five year period, particularly in the in First Nations community where [Baran] had been a community champion and advocate of causes like homelessness, addiction and mental health, despite not being of First Nations origin," reads the civil suit.

Baran claims he had a salary of $87,120 per year plus health benefits, as well as a one per cent bonus based on the value of any funding commitments secured.

He says that in February 2022 he went on a medical leave of absence based on the actions of the board against him. During that time, he claims his work desk was "ransacked" and his personnel file "tampered with," and his employment agreement "removed."

His lawsuit further claims actions by the board were part of a "concerted means to eliminate employees not of First Nations Origins" from working at OFC.

Baran's suit says he finally resigned in August 2022, and that "despite repeated efforts to engage OFC in regard to this matter all inquiries have been ignored

Representatives from OFC did not respond to a request from Castanet for comment Thursday.