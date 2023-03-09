South Okanagan Canada Day shooting suspect sentencing delayed for one of multiple other cases against him

Photo: RCMP Steven Gallagher appeared in Penticton court Thursday for multiple firearms charges

The suspect in last year's Canada Day shooting in Osoyoos has had his sentencing delayed for a different set of firearms charges.

On Thursday morning, Steven Marlo Gallagher appeared in Penticton court, scheduled for sentencing for several counts relating to illegal firearms possession unrelated to the Canada Day incident. His defence lawyer James Pennington requested more time to allow for a Gladue report to conclude.

Gladue reports are commonly ordered to look at circumstances that should be taken into account when sentencing Indigenous offenders.

Gallagher is facing two other separate charges, including allegedly setting a fire at a local pharmacy in Oliver on May 15, 2021, as a part of a spree of crimes that occurred on that same day. Gallagher had reportedly broken in and lit multiple items on fire before fleeing the scene.

He is also charged with being involved in an incident that left a 22-year-old Maple Ridge man with gunshot injuries on July 1, 2022.

Police put out a call for the public's help in finding Gallagher, who later turned himself in to the detachment.

Gallagher is expected back in court next week.