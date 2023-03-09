Penticton RCMP investigation hit-and-run in parking lot that left 19-year-old seriously injured

Photo: Contributed

Police in Penticton are investigating after a hit-and-run in a parking lot left a young man seriously injured.

On Wednesday evening around 8:15 p.m., police were called to 2050 Main Street, the complex that currently houses, among other businesses, Popeyes restaurant.

RCMP, ambulance and fire crews responded, where a 19-year-old was treated on scene for severe injuries and subsequently transported to hospital.

The driver fled the scene, according to police, with no attempt to help the victim.

Investigators kept the parking lot cordoned off for several hours while gathering evidence.

The driver was described as a South Asian Man with short black hair.

"The suspect vehicle is described as a four-door sedan, grey, which sustained damage to its driver’s side window and possibly its windshield. The vehicle was described as quite low to the ground," Cpl. James Grandy explained in a press release issued Thursday.

"If anyone witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage of the incident, please contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300."