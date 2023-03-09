Penticton car dealership recognized by General Motors

Photo: Contributed

A Penticton car dealership has been awarded a corporate honour bestowed to the top 50 General Motors dealerships in Canada.

Bannister Chev Penticton, which has recently rebranded from its former name of Huber Bannister Chevrolet, has won the GM President's Award for its second year running.

General manager Julian Smallbone said the award is based on sales performance and customer service, and said he feels "very honoured" to get the award two years in a row.

Smallbone plans to work hard to attain the award again in 2023 for a hat trick, and thanks their customers.