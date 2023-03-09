Penticton company raises hundreds for mental health support

Photo: Contributed Left to right: Leah Schulting, Executive Director, Garth Gooch, Felicia Johnson, David Cooks, Carol Barnhard, Sarah Tucker, Graphically Hip.

Penticton company Graphically Hip has donated proceeds from a special collection of t-shirts to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

The company printed t-shirts that read "I'm BrOKen" with "OK" highlighted in the middle, to showcase the struggle with mental health that many people experience and raise awareness.

Graphically Hip owner Sarah Tucker got the idea from her daughter, who had seen it online, and Tucker decided it could do some good in the local community.

Tucker sold the t-shirts with 100 per cent of net proceeds going to CMHA.

“The t-shirt has a very clever message that applies to all of us. Everyone has mental health, just like everyone has physical health and some days we are struggling, and that is OK. We will be OK and things will get better," says Leah Schulting, local CMHA executive director.

The fundraiser raised $550 which will go towards CMHA programming in the South Okanagan.

The local branch operates a mental health clubhouse called Unity House with over 15,000 client visits per year, a meals program which serves 14,000 meals each year, suicide prevention training, Mental Health First Aid training, psycho-social rehabilitation, and a variety of mental health education programs available to anyone who needs them.