Largest job fair in South Okanagan underway at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre

The largest job fair in the South Okanagan is currently underway at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, free to all job-seekers to attend.

More than 60 employers have booths set up, representing companies in a wide range of fields.

Representatives are ready to speak to job-seekers about opportunities and, in some cases, even do on-the-spot interviews.

The event also features a Learning Centre offering free presentations on the local labor market.

Topics will include job search assistance, funding resources, resume tips, exploring careers from entry-level to career of choice, and a session on Penticton housing, plus much more.

Stop in at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre until 5 p.m. today, March 9. For a full list of companies with booths and a schedule of Learning Centre talk topics, click here.