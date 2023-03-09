Two signature sporting events will stay in Penticton for at least five more years

Photo: OKanagan Granfondo Penticton

Two popular summertime events are not going anywhere anytime soon, as per new agreements.

The Okanagan Granfondo Penticton, as it will now be known, and the Canadian Sport School Hockey League Championships are locked in for the next five years, plus another five year renewal clause for the latter.

"We saw the impact that tourism has on Penticton as we returned to large gatherings last summer," said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a press release this week.

"There's the energy brought by visitors to our community and there is the economic impact of the dollars they bring in. It's important we continue to market ourselves as a destination, provide visitors and residents with annual events to look forward to and that's what these investments do."

Granfondo organizers are excited for the partnership with the city.

"Our return last summer showed us the enthusiasm for the event continues, not only among the competitors but the host of volunteers. All the riders couldn’t speak highly enough of Penticton and can’t wait to return,” said Jodi Cross of the Okanagan Granfondo.

Penticton's sponsorship will cost $100,000 per year. With more than 3,000 registered participants on average, including 70 per cent travelling from out of town with multiple guests and staying a minimum of three days, the city estimates an economic impact of $7.48 million this coming year.

The CSSHL Championships sponsorship is also $100,000 per year, with an estimated economic impact over the length of the contract of $40 million.

Travel Penticton board of directors chair Jessica Dolan praised the decision, saying competition is fierce for cities looking for signature branded events.

"This is about continuing partnerships that have proven successful and building on them,” Dolan said.

“It’s also about keeping our edge. When people are looking to come to Penticton there are now two more reasons to come and enjoy – for more than just a day – all we have to offer. The Okanagan Granfondo Penticton will expose our name farther a field and the CSSHL is going to offer a tremendous economic boost in a month that is traditionally a bit slower. These investments are vital to our still recovering economy.”