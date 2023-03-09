Penticton RCMP are warn residents of ongoing telephone scam targeting seniors

Photo: Pixabay

An ongoing telephone scam targeting seniors that has been seen across the country has prompted the Penticton RCMP to send out a warning.

According to police, there has been an "alarming increase" in the number of seniors being scammed out of thousands of dollars.

The "grandparent" phone scam is a type of fraud that targets seniors by posing as their grandchild or a loved one in distress.

Police said that scammers often use emotional manipulation to persuade their victims to send money.

Most often in the scam, the imposter will call the grandparent, pretending to be their grandchild, and ask for money, claiming to be in a dangerous or urgent situation.

To convince the grandparent to send money, the scammer may try to use tactics such as urgency, secrecy, and pressure.

"We’re urging our seniors to be cautious when receiving unsolicited calls from someone claiming to be a grandchild or a loved one in distress,” Cpl. James Grandy, spokesperson for the Penticton RCMP said in a press release Thursday.

“Always take the time to verify the caller's identity before sending money. Don't let emotions override common sense, and never give out personal information, such as bank account or credit card numbers. Remember, it's okay to say no and hang up if something doesn't feel right. Your safety and security are our top priority."

Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim of this scam to report it to your local police, as well as to the Canadian Anti-fraud Centre online here or call 1-888-495-8501.