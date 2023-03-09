Penticton council hosting open house, public invited to attend and discuss pressing local issues

Photo: City of Penticton The 2022-2026 Penticton city council. Left to right from top: Ryan Graham, Isaac Gilbert, Campbell Watt, James Miller, Amelia Boultbee, Mayor Julius Bloomfield, Helena Konanz.

Penticton city council is hosting its first open house this afternoon, March 9, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the public is eagerly invited to attend.

Members of council will be available to discuss priorities, community safety, the utility rate review and the upcoming 2023-27 Financial Plan.

"Events such as this are the community’s opportunity to learn about the challenges and opportunities the City is facing and share their views before decisions are made,” said Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

“We have some very important issues to deal with this term and we encourage residents to take steps now to get involved in the future of the community in ways they may never have before - beginning with attending this council open house.”

Attendance is on a drop-in basis, and is free of charge, at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. Attending alongside council will be Larry Watkinson, Penticton fire chief, RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter and Tina Mercier, bylaw services manager with the City of Penticton.