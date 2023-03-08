Plenty of young athletes from across the Thompson-Okanagan came out to Apex for Sporting Life OK NGSL Zone Finals

Photo: Greg Jaron

Apex Mountain Resort hosted over 140 athletes for a race this past weekend, including its own Carvers Program.

The Sporting Life OK NGSL Zone Finals took place on March 4 and 5, welcoming the Apex Ski Club, Big White Ski Club, Vernon Ski Club, Revelstoke Ski Club, and Sun Peaks Ski Club to the event.

"It was a great weekend at Apex with lots of snow and ideal temperatures for racing," Lesley Evans with the Apex Ski Club said in an email report.

On Saturday the U6 and U8 skiers competed in dual slalom races on the Okanagan Run.

"The conditions were good and spirits were high as the youngest athletes tackled their course."

Sunday’s races, featuring the U10 and U12 skiers, were slightly more challenging due to the continuous snowfall. The consistent efforts of the volunteers helped keep the weather at bay while a successful race was achieved.

"The Apex Ski Club would like to extend its thank you to all of the volunteers and Apex Mountain Resort for their support, as well as all of the sponsors."