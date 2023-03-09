Penticton businesses expand into bigger storefronts with growth in self-care industry

Casey Richardson

Two locally-owned Penticton businesses are celebrating their move into new, bigger spaces after the boom in the beauty industry has grown service demand.

Beauty and the Blade hosted their grand opening on Saturday, welcoming returning and new clients into its location on Westminster Avenue.

Owner, CEO and artist Lucy Anderson said it was exciting to see the business flourish to where it is today.

Anderson’s career began in event and bridal makeup before making the move into permanent makeup.

The business started as a home-based studio and grew over its first two years, shifting services into a studio space on Main Street. That soon became too small of a shop to manage its customer base, which had them move again two years later.

“We found this space and thought we could make it into something really great,” Anderson said. “My vision for the business was always to build a one-stop shop and to have something that was able to incorporate so many other services and not just myself in there.”

Her studio now hosts spaces for other artists to work too, from lashes, permanent eyeliner and lip blush to teeth whitening, line tattoos and scar camouflage.

“I've come from something where I've grown it on my own and now I'm able to help all the other women that are here now working for us, established their own businesses. So they're all running their own businesses in this space, and I'm able to help or nurture and mentor them to grow their own businesses,” she added.

Another business opening up its doors for the next generation is parked right next store, at Heiress Salon & Boutique. While the shop has been open for the past 15 years, its new location just started welcoming in customers on Tuesday.

Owner and Operator Lindsay Ellis said she felt their salon and hairstylist school needed an expansion from their Front Street shop.

“Just getting stylists or employees was something that we were a little bit worried about. So we thought we would need to expand and actually create an academy so that we can start filtering more stylists into our community and our salon,” she said.

Both business owners said they have seen the industry growth impact their businesses for the better.

“The beauty industry as a whole, it's just expanding into something so huge now, there's no end to it,” Anderson said. “I think people are actually spending more time on themselves. So self-care has been a huge thing and I think especially through the hard times during COVID, people needed to pay more attention to themselves.”

“I think with COVID and everything that's happened, self-care was something that was probably pushed on every level to the bottom. As a mum, my life was never about self-care. It was always just going to the next appointment going to the next sport, going to the next event,” Ellis added.

“I just believe that the service industry is expanding, it's something that people probably still want to feel a part of, they still want to be touched. And there's no one that can do this. You can't go online and be like, ‘Oh, I want that haircut.’”

The increase in demand may also come from the pressures of social media.

“We're all about encouraging natural beauty here. We don't want anybody to look fake or anything like that…We're about enhancing what you already have,” Anderson said.

Speaking with both Anderson and Ellis on International Women’s Day was an important moment to recognize female owners, who train other women and provide opportunities.

Although both businesses largely cater to female clientele, they welcome everyone to come through their doors.

“This is an inclusive space for people from all walks of life. So there's no judgment here,” Anderson said.