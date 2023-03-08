Oliver downtown businesses continue to face break and enter issues

Photo: File photo

Tools, liquor and cash are suspected to have been stolen due to three break-ins over the past week in Oliver.

The town has faced a number of recent break-and-enter incidents at local businesses. The arrest of a well-known prolific offender in February following a break-in was a major success for cops, as RCMP suspected the individual to be behind 40 of 45 break-and-enters over just a few months, though he has not been charged in relation to all of the incidents.

Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth said police received a call from a complainant reporting a break and enter at a business in the 6700 block of Tucelnuit Drive on March 3 at 6:40 a.m.

The security alarm had gone off at approximately 3:20 a.m. and security had attended, and advised that the building was secure. When the business owner attended the scene, he discovered several items had been stolen.

Police responded to the business and were advised that the suspect had stolen, among other items, three Panasonic Toughbooks, three Lenovo ThinkPad T490, two Milwaukee impact drills, and a 42-inch HP computer screen.

Officers were able to recover some tools through investigation but the above items listed remain outstanding and the matter remains under investigation.

The following day, an alarm to a business in the 6800 block of Tucelnuit Drive went off at 3:21 a.m. Police said they attended and found the entrance door open and the building cleared with no one found inside.

Further checks found an exterior door unlocked and another door pried open. It is believed that liquor was taken from this location.

The matter remains under investigation.

Then on Wednesday, the Oliver RCMP attended the Royal Canadian Legion – Oliver Branch to follow up on a motion alarm that had been triggered earlier in the morning.

According to police, attending officers discovered that a break-and-enter had occurred.

Police found that the suspect(s) had gained access to the building by breaking a padlock and then removing a venting system to get into the storage area. This allowed them to crawl into the bar area of the Legion.

While the safe and ATM machine had both been damaged extensively, no access was gained to either. Police said it appears that approximately $150 in money was taken from a cash float.

“Unfortunately there was some miscommunication between the alarm company and the property representative that resulted in the police not being called to attend when the alarm went off at 4:20 a.m.," said Wrigglesworth.

“Either way, this is a very frustrating event in that the amount of damage done far outweighs the items taken. Furthermore, it is also disheartening because of the disrespect shown to our veterans by desecrating a Legion.”

Wrigglesworth said there was no similarity between the break-and-enters that occurred in Oliver from October to February to the recent theft and the suspect in the majority of those break-and-enters remains in custody.

Neighbourhood enquiries and surveillance video have produced some leads, and the Forensic Identification Section processed the scene with further evidence obtained.

This matter remains under investigation.