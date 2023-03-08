Final hurdle cleared for demolotion of iconic Bogner's Restaurant site in Penticton

Photo: Contributed

The site of Bogner's restaurant can now be legally demolished for new development, thanks to final Ministry of Transportation approval.

The Tudor-style home, located at 302 Eckhardt Avenue West, is more than 100 years old, and has in recent years housed the beloved restaurant. Now, it will be razed to make room for a three-storey commercial building, according to development plans that sparked local debate this fall.

Penticton city council voted narrowly to approve the plans last month.

On Tuesday, March 8, council heard that the Ministry of Transportation had signed off on the early termination of an existing land use contract that was due to expire in June anyway.

That cleared the way for council to give final approval, with the councillors present voting 6-0 in favour of moving forward.

Coun. James Miller did not cast a vote as he left the room right before the matter was called, returning after it concluded.