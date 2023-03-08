New mural on Penticton's Martin Street unveiled on International Women's Day celebrates the women behind it

Photo: One Eye Shut Media

A group of women in Penticton showed off the success of their work by teaming up for a mural on Martin Street.

Martin Street Liquor Merchants, Tin Whistle Brewing Co., and Wallflower Studio unveiled a new mural on Wednesday, adding public art to the 300 block.

The new mural features Tin Whistle Brewing’s award-winning branding, including animals from its bright, fun-loving beer can labels.

“On the mural you’ll see a binocular-wielding, mom-tattooed quail who is watching rollerskating, endangered- badgers and beer can lugging bighorn sheep” Kristiana Vellucci, owner of Wallflower Studio and creative mastermind behind the Tin Whistle brand said in a press release.

“We even added a rather large orange Sasquatch for good measure”.

In December, Tin Whistle was recognized with the Branding of the Year Award from the Brewers Journal. An award that celebrates the best of the best in the Canadian craft beer industry.

The trio said unveiling the mural on International Women’s Day was no mistake.

“We came together as a woman artist, woman brewery-owner, and woman liquor store owner. We aren’t always common in the more male-dominated beer world, but we are here to show what women can do,” said Alexis Esseltine, owner of Tin Whistle Brewing.

“At the end of the day we wanted to collaborate, add more public art to the City we love, celebrate women in business, and remind our daughters to dream big- maybe even as big as this mural!” added Leah Garras, owner of Martin Street Liquor Merchants.

The mural will remain up indefinitely outside Martin Street Liquor Merchants at 333 Martin Street, Penticton.

The public is welcome to visit the mural, and are encouraged to pose with it and share their photos on social media with the hashtag #MartinStreetMural.