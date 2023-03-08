Eager players ready for Penticton Golf and Country Club to open for the season

Casey Richardson

After a lengthy off-season for golfers, the Penticton Golf and Country Club is opening their doors to eager players on Thursday.

“We're maybe a week later than average over all the years, but definitely been a long offseason, we closed the first week in November. And everyone is really amped up and excited to get started here,” said Guy Dow, general manager for the Penticton Golf and Country Club.

“We're the first ones in the Okanagan to get started.”

He added the climate and location between the two lakes in the area sets them up for an early opening every year.

The turn to spring weather means the course can kick off tee times, as their decision to open is entirely weather dependent.

“We're just watching the weather and then course conditions too. With this past year with all the leaves that were still on the ground, we got to get everything cleaned up and just get ready for the golfers for this coming season.”

Interest in golfing grew throughout the pandemic, as more people looked to find outdoor activities to do safely.

“There's a lot of interest still in golf after COVID. Golf was definitely one of the sports that brought a lot of people back out. And we're still seeing that with our membership and people that are still moving to Penticton and the area,” Dow added. “Get out and get in the fresh air. Everyone's been cooped up for a long winter.”

At this time of year, Dow said the diehard golfers are usually the ones coming out, but the club always welcomes the public to play.

First-timers are advised to start off with a lesson by searching for a professional in their area.

“Maybe not from your spouse,” he said with a laugh. “Take it easy, make sure you go out there and have fun. Don't have the expectations of hitting every shot perfectly because nobody does. And just enjoy your time out there.”

Dow is looking forward to a busy season.

“We're already seeing it with a lot of events that are taking place charity-wise, which is huge obviously for our local charities, and we're seeing a lot of groups that are booking in coming from the outside of the Okanagan. So that's also great for all other businesses in Penticton with people coming to join us here.”

Further North in West Kelowna, Two Eagles Golf Course will be having their opening on Saturday, while other courses across the Okanagan Valley will be following suit throughout the next month.