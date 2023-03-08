Penticton RCMP hoping for 'downward trend' in shoplifting

Photo: File photo

Shoplifting has spiked in Penticton since last year, with most incidents taking place at two stores.

In presentation to Penticton city council on Tuesday, RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter shared that reported shoplifting episodes rose from 394 in 2021 to 472 in 2022.

"By far, the location in our community with the most occurrences of shoplifting was at Superstore," Hunter said. "Followed by Walmart."

Common items grabbed by thieves were food items.

"That's definitely a high occurrence in our community," Hunter said.

Coun. Helena Konanz asked about what is being done, claiming members of the public have become "numb" to incidents of shoplifting.

"Now we're just letting people walk out because of security reasons, worry for safety," Konanz said.

Hunter said he will be working with local Crown counsel, and aiming to manage prolific offenders in such matters.

He also acknowledged shoplifters have a "massive impact" on local businesses.

"I'm going to do everything I can working with our partners to hold these folks accountable. And hopefully have a downward trend in shoplifting."