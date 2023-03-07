Penticton Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts hosting fundraising concert

Photo: Pixabay

The Penticton Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts (PAMDA) will be hosting a fundraising concert money for music education.

"Bloom," a benefit concert featuring the faculty and friends of PAMDA, will take place on Tuesday, March 28, at the Cleland Community Theatre. Funds raised will go towards PAMDA’s bursary and scholarship program.

Attendees can expect to hear a diverse range of musical styles, from rock and pop to jazz and classical - and even enjoy the return of the very popular Pop-Up Choir. Performers include jazz singer Yanti, opera singer Mia Harris, and country musicians, Dave and Kirby Barber, all of whom are generously donating their time and talents to support this important cause.

“I am honoured to be a part of this event and support our bursary program,” guitar instructor Dave Barber said in a press release.

"Music has the power to bring people together and create a positive impact on society, and I am glad to be a part of that change.”

Nancy Wyse, chair of the PAMDA Board, said creating music, whether it’s singing, playing an instrument, or writing a song, benefits each person in so many ways.

"Music education can help with social connection, emotional expression, cognitive development, even physically, such as improved coordination. But not everyone in our community can afford to take lessons, so our bursary program is an important part of what we offer. We try to provide financial assistance to any student who needs it. In the current economy, this is particularly helpful for students from low-income families or those who are financially struggling, including pensioners on fixed income.”

Tickets for Bloom are available for $25. In addition to purchasing tickets, attendees will have the opportunity to make additional donations to support the cause.

"The organizers of Bloom are encouraging everyone in the community to attend and show their support for this worthy cause. Whether you're a music lover or simply looking to make a difference in the world, this is a concert you won't want to miss," PADMA said.

For more information about Bloom including details about performers, and how to donate or purchase tickets, visit the PADMA website here.