Jon Dore Comedy show coming to the S.S. Sicamous

Photo: MPRA 4 Entertainment File Photo

Jackpot Comedy and Highway 97 Brewing Co. in conjunction with PTSD Online Cannabis are hosting a big comedy show with headliner Jon Dore in Penticton.

Dore will be performing at the S.S Sicamous on Sat, March 25.

Dore, a well-known Canadian writer and actor, has used his comedic abilities in numerous hit television shows and films. His comedy special Big Questions Huge Answers premiered on Comedy Central.

Dore's other television credits include a guest star role on CBS' Emmy Award-winning hit series How I Met Your Mother, as well as a lead role on ABC’s How to Live With Your Parents. He’s had multiple guest appearances on Conan, Baroness Von Sketch Show, @Midnight, Inside Amy Schumer and Hart of Dixie.

In addition to acting, Dore's writing resume includes The Comedy Network's The Jon Dore Show, CBC's Just For Laughs and HBO's Funny as Hell.

General admission tickets for the 19+ show are available for $35 online. There will also be a cash-only raffle at the event.

The seats are on a first-come, first-served basis.

The doors open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8 p.m.

Drinks will be provided by Penticton Beer Masters: Highway 97 Brewing Co.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the event website here.