SORCO raptor rescue excited to welcome back the public with their annual open house

Photo: SORCO

After a lengthy hiatus due to the pandemic, the SORCO Raptor Rehab Centre will be opening its doors to welcome the public back this May.

The annual open house is a once-a-year opportunity for the non-profit organization to showcase its work.

“It's just to show the people what we do. It's awareness, it's education,” SORCO manager Dale Belvedere said. “The volunteers are proud of what they do and should be. They have every right to be proud. So it's their time to shine and our time to shine.”

This year has been a bit of a time crunch for the team, as they had decided initially not to hold the event with the surge of avian flu spreading.

“But then the government couple of weeks ago released a statement saying that it is nowhere near as bad as made out to be in the valley. And then, so then we decided to go ahead with it.”

Attendees will have the chance to tour the facility and see some rehabbing birds and baby birds in SORCO’s care.

There will also be a barbecue by donation, a silent auction with well over 100 items and 20 other community exhibitors.

“We're anxious to see everybody after three years of not having it. Normally we get 2500 people and upwards attending,” Belvedere said.

During the event, the organization will celebrate the birthday of their longest resident and unofficial mascot Houdini the great horned owl, who turns 23.

SORCO’S open house is on Sunday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 8965 Highway 97.