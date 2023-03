Photo: Castanet

Interior Health is monitoring a smattering of COVID-19 cases on one floor of Penticton Regional Hospital.

As of Monday, March 6, IH confirmed a "cluster" of cases on Level 6 at the hospital, which they say they are "monitoring."

An official outbreak has not been declared.

"Extra precautions are being taken including limiting visitors and enhanced cleaning," a statement from Interior Health reads.

If an outbreak is declared, it will be updated on the Interior Health website here.