School District 67 in Penticton raising Indigenous flags

School District 67, Okanagan Skaha, will be formally raising the flag of the Penticton Indian Band and Okanagan Nation Alliance alongside those of Canada and B.C.

The ceremonial flag raising will take place on April 14 at the SD67 headquarters, located on Jermyn Avenue in Penticton.

A Syilx nation name will also be bestowed on a district instructional media centre facility. it will now be the Siya Centre.

"It is an n’syilxcn word that represents innovation and new learning, which is an appropriate name for a meeting space that hosts meetings with students, educators, and the board," reads a news release from SD67.

The ceremony is intended to commemorate an ongoing partnership with local Indigenous peoples.

"The Penticton Indian Band Chief and Council applaud and commend School District 67 in their continued efforts in building a strong and positive working relationship with the Penticton Band and our nation communities. We all agree that our greatest resource are our children and future generations," said PIB Chief Greg Gabriel.

This momentous name giving and flag raising ceremony will further strengthen our relationship in the spirit of the ongoing work through Truth and Reconciliation."

James Palanio, SD67 board chair, said the district is committed to calls for action relation to Truth and Reconciliation.

"We appreciate the partnership with the Penticton Indian Band on this event. It is a symbol of our continued commitment to this work," Palanio said.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the event at 11 a.m. April 14.