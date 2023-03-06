Penticton senior gets no jail time for sexual interference with child

Photo: Castanet

A Penticton senior has been fined by the court system for assault and sexual interference involving two children, but he will not spend time behind bars.

The man, whose name is not public to protect the identity of the children involved, was a volunteer at a Princeton, B.C. elementary school in 2016 and 2017, working in the gardens and offering his services teaching reading.

The man, "Mr. A," who is now 80 and lives in a retirement home in Penticton, pleaded guilty to assault and sexual interference involving two young girls, both under 12, during his time as a volunteer.

Court heard that Mr. A shoved one of the girls down in the school garden after finding her pulling up a tree sapling.

He also took a different girl home to his apartment, without consent of her mother. Upon noticing her scratching at bug bites, he offered her oregano oil, which he believed would help.

The child partially undressed and Mr. A applied the oil. Afterward, he encouraged her to take a bath to conceal the incident from her mother, and he was present in the bathroom while she was naked.

"There's no reason at all for [Mr. A] to be present while [she] was naked. Nor did he need to test the water once she was already in the bath. The circumstances are indeed very suspicious," Judge Shannon Keyes said in Penticton Provincial Court Monday.

Keyes noted there had been no reported contact with the child's genitalia, and that there was no evidence Mr. A was "motivated by any sexual purpose," but recognized the incident had contributed to lasting trauma for the girl.

"[Mr. A] has no criminal record. [Mr. A] told me that he feels very sorry for the hurt he caused the girls and that he feels especially ashamed that he has hurt the people he meant to help," Keyes said.

Mr. A was sentenced to a one-year conditional sentence to be served in the community, plus a $500 fine and a restriction from being alone with children under 16.